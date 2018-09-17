Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save despite rocky inning
Greene allowed a run on three hits in an inning of work but still managed to record his 30th save of the season Sunday against the Indians. He struck out one.
Greene entered with a three-run lead and allowed the first two hitters to reach, bringing the tying run to the plate. He then conceded a run-scoring single with two outs but was able to retire Rajai Davis to end the threat. Greene owns an ugly 5.07 ERA to go along with a 1.39 WHIP this season, but he continues to operate in the closer's role and can provide saves down the stretch for fantasy owners who can stomach his ratios.
