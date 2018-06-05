Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save Monday

Greene struck out the side and recorded his 15th save of the season in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Greene has been on a little bit of a roll lately, as he's allowed just one earned run over his last seven appearances to go along with five saves during that span. The Tigers have been more competitive than anticipated, which has led to 18 save opportunities so far for the 29-year-old righty. Greene seems to have a fairly secure hold on the closer's role at the moment and should push for 30 or more saves if he keeps performing well and stays healthy.