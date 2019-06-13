Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save No. 20

Greene worked around a hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and record a save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Detroit is sitting at 25-39, and Greene has recorded saves in 20 of those wins. After a rocky 2018 in which he posted a 5.12 ERA, the 30-year-old reliever has been lights out so far this season with a 1.00 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 27 innings of work. The struggling Tigers could decide to move Greene before the trade deadline while his value is at a high water mark.