Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save No. 27 in win over Cubs

Greene worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.

Greene made quick work of the first two hitters in the ninth before walking Albert Almora, but he followed that up with a strikeout of Jason Heyward to end the game. The veteran closer now has converted his last 17 save opportunities, and he's 27-of-30 overall in save chances this season to go along with a 3.78 ERA.