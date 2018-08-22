Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save No. 27 in win over Cubs
Greene worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.
Greene made quick work of the first two hitters in the ninth before walking Albert Almora, but he followed that up with a strikeout of Jason Heyward to end the game. The veteran closer now has converted his last 17 save opportunities, and he's 27-of-30 overall in save chances this season to go along with a 3.78 ERA.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Extends consecutive saves streak•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 25th save in win over Twins•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Collects 24th save•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Nails down another save•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Allows run but secures save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records 21st save Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...