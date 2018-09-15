Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save No. 29 despite rocky outing

Greene allowed two runs on three hits but secured the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Indians.

Greene entered with the Tigers up 5-2 and quickly got into trouble, allowing two singles, a sacrifice fly and another single to start the ninth inning. The veteran closer than retired Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor to sneak away with save No. 29 of the season. Greene's save total has helped fantasy owners, but his 5.01 ERA and 1.37 WHIP are hard to stomach.