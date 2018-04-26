Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save Wednesday

Greene recorded his fourth save of the season in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates by tossing a clean ninth inning.

Greene had allowed runs in two of his previous three outings, so it was nice to see him pitch well Wednesday, especially considering that Pittsburgh scored 10 times on 14 hits in this one. The veteran righty now has a 3.72 ERA and should remain a mid-tier fantasy closer.

