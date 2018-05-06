Tigers' Shane Greene: Records sixth save Saturday

Greene recorded his sixth save of the season in Saturday's win over the Royals, giving up an unearned run on two hits in an inning of work. He struck out three.

Greene came on with the Tigers up 3-1 and gave up a leadoff double to Lucas Duda, who came around to score on an error by center fielder Leonys Martin. The veteran closer shut the door from there, however, and he displayed good swing-and-miss stuff in striking out the side. Greene is now 6-for-8 in save opportunities this season with a 4.50 ERA.