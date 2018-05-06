Tigers' Shane Greene: Records sixth save Saturday
Greene recorded his sixth save of the season in Saturday's win over the Royals, giving up an unearned run on two hits in an inning of work. He struck out three.
Greene came on with the Tigers up 3-1 and gave up a leadoff double to Lucas Duda, who came around to score on an error by center fielder Leonys Martin. The veteran closer shut the door from there, however, and he displayed good swing-and-miss stuff in striking out the side. Greene is now 6-for-8 in save opportunities this season with a 4.50 ERA.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Rebounds with save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Takes loss Monday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records save Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Unavailable for Saturday's contest•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows save Friday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows first save but gets win Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....