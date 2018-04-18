Tigers' Shane Greene: Records third save of season Wednesday
Greene fired a perfect inning of work Tuesday against the Orioles to record his third save of the season.
After allowing two earned runs in his season debut, Greene has not been scored upon in his last five outings. The good stretch has his ERA down to 3.18. Greene should continue to be a decent fantasy option, though Detroit isn't expected to win a ton of games this season, which could limit the closer's ceiling.
