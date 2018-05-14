Tigers' Shane Greene: Records win Sunday

Greene (2-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Mariners after pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

Greene breezed through the top of the ninth inning on 11 pitches, then grabbed his second win of the season when the Tigers won on a walkoff hit in the bottom half of the inning. The 29-year-old has had a few hiccups this season, but he hasn't allowed an earned run over his past six appearances, which has brought his ERA down to 3.63.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories