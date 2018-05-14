Tigers' Shane Greene: Records win Sunday
Greene (2-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Mariners after pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.
Greene breezed through the top of the ninth inning on 11 pitches, then grabbed his second win of the season when the Tigers won on a walkoff hit in the bottom half of the inning. The 29-year-old has had a few hiccups this season, but he hasn't allowed an earned run over his past six appearances, which has brought his ERA down to 3.63.
