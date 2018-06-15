Tigers' Shane Greene: Registers save on second straight day
Greene saved his 17th game of the season Thursday, working around a hit and striking out two in a shutout inning.
A two-out single by Robbie Grossman in the ninth wound up as only a blip. Greene induced Jake Cave to ground into a force play to end the contest. Greene has now converted 17 of 20 save chances, including 13 of his last 14, and holds a 10.3 K/9, a 2.7 BB/9 and a 3.78 ERA on the season.
