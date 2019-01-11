Tigers' Shane Greene: Signs deal with Detroit

Greene avoided arbitration Thursday by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Greene will enter spring training as the frontrunner for the closer's role, even after posting an alarming 5.12 ERA over 63.1 frames a season ago. In the event he manages to let the job slip away, he should still be in line for high-leverage innings heading into the 2019 campaign.

