Tigers' Shane Greene: Slams door for 13th save

Greene allowed one run on two hits and struck out one Sunday as he notched save No. 13 against the White Sox.

Greene came into the game with a two-run lead, but surrendered a solo home run to Jose Rondon before recording the final out of the game. He's now converted on seven of his last eight save opportunities, and he's sporting a 4.07 ERA with 27 strikeouts across 24.1 innings. Greene figures to be a reliable closer out of the Detroit bullpen moving forward.