Tigers' Shane Greene: Snags win Saturday

Greene (3-2) recorded the win in Saturday's game against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk in an inning of work, but kept Minnesota off the board while striking out two.

Greene entered a non-save situation in the top of the ninth with the Tigers down 11-10, and ended up loading the bases with two outs. However, he struck out Miguel Sano to escape without giving up any runs. Greene then picked up the win when Justin Upton blasted a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the inning. Greene has been solid since being named Detroit's closer at the beginning of the month following the trade of Justin Wilson. In 5.2 innings, he hasn't allowed any runs while striking out six and picking up three saves.