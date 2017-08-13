Tigers' Shane Greene: Snags win Saturday
Greene (3-2) recorded the win in Saturday's game against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk in an inning of work, but kept Minnesota off the board while striking out two.
Greene entered a non-save situation in the top of the ninth with the Tigers down 11-10, and ended up loading the bases with two outs. However, he struck out Miguel Sano to escape without giving up any runs. Greene then picked up the win when Justin Upton blasted a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the inning. Greene has been solid since being named Detroit's closer at the beginning of the month following the trade of Justin Wilson. In 5.2 innings, he hasn't allowed any runs while striking out six and picking up three saves.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs third save Thursday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Notches second save Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Records first save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Named Detroit's closer•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Could be in closer mix•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Success in eighth inning might be leading to closer role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...