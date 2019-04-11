Tigers' Shane Greene: Stays perfect in save opportunities
Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to record the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Indians, and he is now 8-for-8 in save opportunities this season.
It sounds like a broken record by now, but the Tigers won and Greene ended the game. Detroit is 8-4 this season, and the 30-year-old closer has saves in all eight victories. The Tigers weren't projected to win much this season, and Greene's 5.12 ERA in 2018 didn't inspire much confidence heading into the year, but the veteran is certainly worth riding while he's hot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...