Tigers' Shane Greene: Stays perfect in save opportunities

Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to record the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Indians, and he is now 8-for-8 in save opportunities this season.

It sounds like a broken record by now, but the Tigers won and Greene ended the game. Detroit is 8-4 this season, and the 30-year-old closer has saves in all eight victories. The Tigers weren't projected to win much this season, and Greene's 5.12 ERA in 2018 didn't inspire much confidence heading into the year, but the veteran is certainly worth riding while he's hot.