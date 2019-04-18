Tigers' Shane Greene: Strikes out two in scoreless frame
Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts and a walk during a 3-2 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.
The Tigers closer took the loss Tuesday, but he bounced back in a no-save situation Wednesday, giving the Tigers a chance to walk off in the ninth. Greene has experienced a strong start to the year, converting eight save opportunities with a 1.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP. He also has 10 strikeouts in 10 frames.
