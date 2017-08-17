Tigers' Shane Greene: Struggles in non-save situation Wednesday

Greene allowed two earned runs on three hits in two thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Greene came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth with the Tigers down 10-4. He gave up a home run to Joey Gallo and a run-scoring double to Robinson Chirinos before getting lifted with two outs. Greene still has a solid 2.75 ERA and he should remain locked in as the closer for the rebuilding Tigers the rest of the way.