Tigers' Shane Greene: Struggles in season debut

Greene allowed three runs on three hits in just 0.2 innings Friday against the Pirates, striking out one batter.

Greene entered a tie game in the top of the ninth and couldn't manage to keep the game that way. He allowed a leadoff triple to Starling Marte, followed by an RBI single, a flyout and another single. After a passed ball allowed another run to score, he managed to strike out Adam Frazier (who struck out just 12.6 percent of the time last year) before being pulled for Joe Jimenez, who allowed his inherited runner to score. Greene was spared a loss when his offense scored four runs off Pirates' closer Felipe Rivero in the bottom of the ninth. It was a poor start to the year for Greene, though he at least avoided walks and home runs. It will take more than one poor outing for his closing role to be under serious threat.