Tigers' Shane Greene: Tagged for blown save, loss against White Sox
Greene (2-6) blew the save and took the loss Monday against the White Sox, as he allowed three earned runs without recording an out.
Greene started the bottom of the ninth inning by allowing a solo home run to Daniel Palka, which tied the game at 2-2. After giving up a single to Welington Castillo, the Tigers' closer served up another home run to Matt Davidson that gave the White Sox a 4-2 win. Greene has allowed five runs over his last two appearances, and he now has five blown saves and a weak 4.72 ERA this season. Detroit doesn't have a ton of better closing options at the moment, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Tigers tried to upgrade the position during the offseason in some way.
