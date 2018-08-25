Tigers' Shane Greene: Tagged with blown save
Greene was tagged with his fourth blown save of the season in Friday's loss to the White Sox, as he allowed two earned runs on three hits without recording an out.
Greene replaced an ineffective Joe Jimenez in the eighth inning with Detroit up 3-2 and two runners on, but he didn't fare any better. The 29-year-old reliever allowed a single and two doubles before getting pulled with Chicago up 6-3. Greene now has an uninspiring 4.13 ERA for the season, and he's 27-of-31 in save opportunities.
