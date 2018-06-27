Tigers' Shane Greene: Takes another loss Tuesday

Greene (2-5) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Athletics, as he allowed two runs on three hits while retiring just a single batter.

Greene came on in the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 7-7 and he quickly ran into trouble, giving up a leadoff double followed by a single that put Oakland up 8-7. The Tigers' closer retired Khris Davis but was then chased after giving up another single. Greene has now taken the loss in consecutive games, and the 29-year-old's ERA has climbed to 4.14 following the tough outings. With Detroit quickly fading out of contention, the Tigers could turn to Joe Jimenez in the ninth inning at some point. That transition could be accelerated if the Tigers decide to trade Greene.