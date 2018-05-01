Tigers' Shane Greene: Takes loss Monday

Greene (1-2) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Rays, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just a single batter.

Greene was victimized by the long ball, as he gave up a two-run home run to C.J. Cron and a solo shot to Brad Miller in the ninth inning before getting pulled. It wasn't a save situation, as the game was tied 0-0 when Greene entered, but it was a disappointing outing all the same. The veteran closer now has a 5.73 ERA, and the rebuilding Tigers could turn to a younger player like Joe Jimenez at some point if Greene continues to struggle or if he gets traded.