Tigers' Shane Greene: Takes loss Tuesday

Greene (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Greene came into the night with a sparkling 0.00 ERA, but the Pirates were able to get to the veteran in the 10th inning, with Starling Marte's two-run home run the decisive blow in a 5-3 win. Detroit's closer is still 8-for-8 in save situations, as he entered this game with the score tied 3-3, and he'll look to rebound from this hiccup in his next outing.