Tigers' Shane Greene: Tallies ninth save of 2017

Greene struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to pick up his ninth save of the season Saturday against the Twins.

Greene made quick work of the Twins in this one, needing just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to retire the home team in order. Greene now has a 2.66 ERA on the season, which should help solidify his role as Detroit's closer heading into 2018.

