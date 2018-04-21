Tigers' Shane Greene: Unavailable for Saturday's contest
Green will not be available against Kansas City on Saturday after pitching four innings in the past three days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Green was dealt the loss and blown save during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over one inning of relief. Joe Jimenez will likely be called upon to work the ninth inning in his place.
