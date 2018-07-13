Tigers' Shane Greene: WIll be activated Friday

Greene (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list Friday and is expected to resume his role as closer, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greene will return after missing 12 days with right shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP, and while Joe Jimenez (2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP) has been better this season, the Tigers likely want to put Greene in the ninth inning to showcase him for potential trade partners. If the veteran reliever is dealt, he'd likely move into a setup role with his new team and Jimenez would take over as Detroit's closer.