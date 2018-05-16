Tigers' Shane Greene: Works around error for save

Greene didn't allow a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning of work Tuesday to earn his ninth save of the season against the Indians.

Greene pitched effectively, but he got himself in a bit of trouble when his own throwing error put the tying run in scoring position. He was able to work around the danger, however, and tied his career high in save opportunities as a result. Greene was shaky in the season's early weeks, but he's allowed just one earned run in his last 8.1 innings to lower his ERA down to 3.72. His job seems fairly secure if he can maintain this type of consistency.