Tigers' Shane Greene: Works around error for save
Greene didn't allow a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning of work Tuesday to earn his ninth save of the season against the Indians.
Greene pitched effectively, but he got himself in a bit of trouble when his own throwing error put the tying run in scoring position. He was able to work around the danger, however, and tied his career high in save opportunities as a result. Greene was shaky in the season's early weeks, but he's allowed just one earned run in his last 8.1 innings to lower his ERA down to 3.72. His job seems fairly secure if he can maintain this type of consistency.
More News
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...