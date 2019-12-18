Play

Chiang signed a one-year, minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Chiang's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, though the Tigers are most likely viewing him as a candidate to slot into the rotation at Triple-A Toledo. The 26-year-old spent the entire 2019 campaign with the Indians' Triple-A affiliate in Columbus, submitting a 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 128 strikeouts over 131 innings.

