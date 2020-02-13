Tigers' Shao-Ching Chiang: Not yet throwing
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Chiang is dealing with pain in his side or back and has not been throwing as a result, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving the right-hander without a timeline to resume throwing. Chiang signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in December after posting a 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 128:57 K:BB across 131 innings with Triple-A Columbus in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.