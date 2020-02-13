Manager Ron Gardenhire said Chiang is dealing with pain in his side or back and has not been throwing as a result, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving the right-hander without a timeline to resume throwing. Chiang signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in December after posting a 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 128:57 K:BB across 131 innings with Triple-A Columbus in 2019.