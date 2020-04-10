Chiang is competing for one of the final spots in what will likely be an expanded Tigers bullpen when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Chiang was widely expected to start the year at Triple-A Toledo when spring training began, but he could still make his way into the majors if teams get to work with expanded rosters when the regular season begins. Under such a scenario, Detroit will likely deepen its bullpen to deal with what figures to be a compacted schedule, and that could benefit Chiang.