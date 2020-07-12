Chiang could fill the Tigers' fifth rotation spot with Daniel Norris on the COVID-19 injured list and likely to miss the start of the season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit currently has Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Jordan Zimmermann and Ivan Nova locked into rotation spots. Norris was likely to grab the fifth spot, but he'll now need to submit two negative test results before he's allowed to rejoin the team, so he could miss the start of the season. Michael Fulmer (elbow) is an option for the rotation, though the Tigers could put him in long relief initially after he missed all of last year following Tommy John surgery. Chiang is a starter by trade and made 26 starts for Triple-A Columbus in 2019, so he figures to be in the mix for a start or two, though either Norris or Fulmer could bump him to the bullpen at some point.