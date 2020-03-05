Tigers' Shao-Ching Chiang: Ready for spring debut
Chiang (side) is listed as an available option out of the bullpen for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
While it's unclear if Chiang will be used Thursday, his inclusion on the lineup card indicates that he's moved past the side soreness he experienced early in camp that has thus far prevented him from making his spring debut. A non-roster invitee, Chiang isn't expected to win a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen and will most likely get assigned to Triple-A Toledo to begin the campaign.
