Miller (4-4) allowed a run on one hit across 1.1 innings of relief but managed to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.

Miller was charged with his fifth blown save of the season but he picked up the win when the Tigers scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning. The veteran righty has been mostly solid this season, compiling a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts across 21.1 innings. Miller would have more fantasy value if he was seeing regular save opportunities, though he has some appeal in deeper formats given his high-leverage role.