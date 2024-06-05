Miller (elbow) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Miller was reinstated from the injured list before the game after being sidelined since May 13 due to right ulnar nerve inflammation, and the Tigers wasted no time getting him back into the thick of things. The righty didn't seem to skip a beat as he retired his four batters on just 17 pitches to secure his fourth hold of the season. Miller figures to remain a high-leverage reliever for Detroit as long as he's healthy, giving him a chance to rack up more holds and possibly an occasional save.