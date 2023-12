Miller signed a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The deal, which is pending a physical, also includes a club option for 2025. Miller had a sneaky-good season for the Dodgers in 2023 in relief, collecting a 1.71 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB over 42 innings. He should be used in high-leverage spots out of Detroit's bullpen.