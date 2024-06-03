Miller (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Miller is done with his rehab assignment and has already rejoined the Tigers in Texas for their series versus the Rangers, but his activation will have to wait at least one day. He's been out since mid-May with right ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow.
