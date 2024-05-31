Miller (elbow) will make his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Miller began his rehab assignment Tuesday, when he pitched one scoreless inning while giving up one hit and one walk. The 33-year-old right-hander continues to work his way through inflammation in his right ulnar nerve that landed him on the 15-day IL on May 13. How Miller fares Friday will determine whether he needs another rehab outing or can rejoin the Tigers' bullpen.