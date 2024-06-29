Miller (4-6) allowed three runs on three hits across an inning of work and took the loss Friday against the Angels. He struck out two.

Miller allowed two hits but had a chance to escape the eighth inning with no damage before he allowed a two-out, three-run home run to Logan O'Hoppe. The veteran righty had been pitching well this month with a 2.25 ERA across seven appearances, so this likely is just a blip on the radar. However, Miller does now have a subpar 4.62 ERA overall, which he'll work on lowering in the coming weeks.