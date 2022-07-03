Torkelson (head) will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals.

The prized rookie was hit in the head by a pitch in Friday's series opener and sat out Saturday's 4-3 win as a result, but he apparently passed all concussion tests in advance of Sunday's contest and will reclaim his spot in the lineup. Torkelson closed June with a .167/.224/.205 slash line and hasn't demonstrated the improvement the Tigers were counting on after what had been an already rough start to his big-league career.