Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Torkelson went deep for the second straight day against Atlanta, giving him 31 home runs for the season, which ties his career high from 2023. The slugger has been locked in lately with a 1.110 OPS and three long balls across his last 10 games. Detroit has seven games left in the regular season, giving Torkelson a good shot at setting a new high-water mark in home runs.