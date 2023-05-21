Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.
He mashed a Patrick Corbin fastball over the wall in left-center field in the first inning, but it was all the offense the Tigers could muster. Torkelson has found a groove in May, and through 16 games the 23-year-old is slashing .290/.333/.484 with six doubles, two homers and nine RBI.
