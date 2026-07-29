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Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Clubs homer No. 20

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10- extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

After the Tigers blew a 7-0 lead in what could end up being Tarik Skubal's final start for the team, Torkelson kept his squad alive by taking Rico Garcia deep in the 11th inning to tie the game at 9-9, but the O's pushed the winning run across in the top of the 12th. It was Torkelson's 20th homer of the season and his fourth in 13 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's batting .222 (10-for-45) with eight runs and 11 RBI.

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