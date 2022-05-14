Torkelson went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Orioles.

It's been a tough rookie campaign for Torkelson, as he came into Friday's contest hitless in his previous five games, and he's only batting .163 overall. Strikeouts have been an issue, as he's whiffing 32 percent of the time. Torkelson has plenty of talent, so if he can start to cut down on the strikeouts, his production could start to trend upward.