Torkelson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the A's.

Torkelson has been scuffling a bit, as he came into Friday's game batting just .185, but he managed to push that up to .226 with the two hits. The first baseman batted .203 and .233 in his first two MLB seasons, so his average may not climb much higher, but fantasy managers are expecting him to get going in the power department after he launched 31 home runs in 2023.