Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Torkelson has now homered in three straight contests after not going deep across the first 23 games of the season. The slugger is riding a four-game hitting streak overall, going 5-for-14 with a 1.509 OPS during the surge. Torkelson's overall numbers are still a bit below his usual standards, but he's quickly getting back on track after a slow start to the year.