Torkelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-0 victory over the White Sox.

The 24-year-old got the best of Mike Clevinger, lacing a single and a pair of run-scoring doubles off the White Sox starter. Across Torkelson's previous 10 games, the second-year first baseman hit just .086 (3-for-35) with 15 strikeouts. However, Saturday's impressive performance improved his season-long slash line to .230/.316/.437, and he now has 24 home runs, 71 RBI, and 74 runs in 574 plate appearances.