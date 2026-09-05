Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

The slugging first baseman took Slade Cecconi deep in the third inning of the matinee, his second straight game with a long ball. Torkelson's recent power display snapped a homer drought that stretched back to July 31, but he's been able to stay somewhat productive during that span -- including a 1-for-4 showing in Friday's nightcap, he sports a .272/.364/.388 slash line over his last 31 contests with 10 runs and 12 RBI.