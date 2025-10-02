Torkelson (foot) will start at first base and bat cleanup Thursday in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Guardians.

Torkelson had X-rays after fouling a ball off his foot in Game 2 and also was hit on the hand/wrist by a pitch, but he's ready to roll for Thursday's winner-take-all tilt. The 26-year-old is 1-for-6 with one RBI and a 1:3 BB:K in the first two games of the series.