Torkelson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Torkelson saw plenty of playing time this spring while working with the major-league coaching staff but went just 1-for-20 with one run, three walks and 12 strikeouts during Grapefruit League games. The Tigers' top prospect will now join the team's minor-league camp before he likely begins the season at High-A West Michigan.
