Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

It was a 2-2 game until the top of the seventh inning, when Torkelson blasted his 25th home run of the season. It's a big step forward for the youngster, who hit just eight home runs as a rookie last year. Torkelson has been better across the board in his sophomore campaign with a .230/.317/.441 slash line compared to .203/.285/.319 in 2022.