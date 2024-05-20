Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Torkelson got the Tigers on the board with a solo blast center off Jordan Montgomery in the third inning and later scored once more after reaching on a fielder's choice. After not homering in the first 37 games of the season, Torkelson now has three home runs in his last seven games and seems to finally be heating up after a slow start to the year. The 24-year-old also has at least a hit in 12-of-13 games dating back to May 5 and is now slashing .227/.291/.360 with 17 RBI, 21 runs and a 13:43 BB:K in 189 plate appearances.